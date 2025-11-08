Artius II Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Artius II Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Artius II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AACB stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Artius II Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18.

Get Artius II Acquisition alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Artius II Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artius II Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AACB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artius II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $643,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Artius II Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,268,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Artius II Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,202,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Artius II Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,120,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Artius II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,017,000.

About Artius II Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

We are a newly incorporated Cayman Island exempted company structured as a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artius II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artius II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.