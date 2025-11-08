Comparing Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) and Terra Metals (OTCMKTS:PNGZF)

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) and Terra Metals (OTCMKTS:PNGZF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Natural Resource Partners and Terra Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Resource Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Terra Metals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.8% of Natural Resource Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 35.3% of Natural Resource Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Resource Partners $218.70 million 6.25 $183.64 million $10.92 9.66 Terra Metals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Natural Resource Partners and Terra Metals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Natural Resource Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Terra Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Resource Partners and Terra Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Resource Partners 65.19% 27.76% 19.93% Terra Metals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Natural Resource Partners beats Terra Metals on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Resource Partners

(Get Free Report)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana. The company leases a portion of its reserves in exchange for royalty payments; and owns and leases transportation and processing infrastructure related to coal properties. NRP (GP) LP serves as the general partner of the company. Natural Resource Partners L.P. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Terra Metals

(Get Free Report)

Terra Metals Limited engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Australia. The company explores in gold, copper, nickel, and platinum group elements. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Dante project located to the West Musgrave region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as GCX Metals Limited and changed its name to Terra Metals Limited in April 2024. Terra Metals Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.