17,700 Shares in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYA Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 81.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Liberty Global by 456.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 34,380 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $397,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,823.65. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $678,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,718.20. The trade was a 64.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 136,980 shares of company stock worth $1,577,091 over the last three months. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Global
Liberty Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Global Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $20.80.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.72). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 60.38% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%. Analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.
Liberty Global Profile
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Global
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/03 – 11/07
- What is a support level?
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.