17,700 Shares in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYA Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 81.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Liberty Global by 456.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 34,380 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $397,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,823.65. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $678,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,718.20. The trade was a 64.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 136,980 shares of company stock worth $1,577,091 over the last three months. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Liberty Global from $10.60 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.26.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Global Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $20.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.72). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 60.38% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%. Analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

