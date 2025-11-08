Versor Investments LP Sells 194,600 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. $LFST

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 90.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 112,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFST stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $8.30.

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $363.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.06 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.67%.LifeStance Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. LifeStance Health Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Silversmith Partners I. Gp, Llc sold 3,592,357 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $18,213,249.99. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,324,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,623,678.79. This trade represents a 20.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 8,407,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $42,626,750.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,524,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,970,305.05. This represents a 20.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,407,643 shares of company stock valued at $103,466,750. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LFST has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut LifeStance Health Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

