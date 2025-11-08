Versor Investments LP Lowers Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. $AHH

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 65.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 61.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,022 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 165,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 106,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:AHH opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 8.66. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.23 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 4.43%. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 294.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AHH shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

