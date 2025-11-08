Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 13,100 Rxo Inc $RXO

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in RXO by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 707,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RXO by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 94,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 44,001 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,693,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RXO by 19.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,416,000 after purchasing an additional 120,275 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in RXO in the 1st quarter valued at $8,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. Rxo Inc has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.67.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. RXO had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. RXO’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rxo Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RXO from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.85.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

