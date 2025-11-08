Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 359 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.3% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 107.9% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 148,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,984,000 after acquiring an additional 77,183 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Broadcom from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.7%

Broadcom stock opened at $349.43 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $386.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

