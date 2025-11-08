Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. $VET

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 105.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,236 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VET. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 24.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Everstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 16,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 5.0%

VET opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $337.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.83 million. Analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -42.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Desjardins cut Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

