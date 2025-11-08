Versor Investments LP Has $157,000 Position in Valley National Bancorp $VLY

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,161 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,100,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 973,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 122,600 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 48.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 253,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 82,425 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 35.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 361,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 94,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 2.3%

VLY stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.17. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 14.86%.The company had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

