Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $311,000 Position in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 460.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of INDA stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $47.60 and a 52-week high of $59.49.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

