Versor Investments LP Sells 96,950 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 88.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 96,950 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 481.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $112,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 254.43 and a beta of 0.96. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VIAV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Donald A. Colvin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $683,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 148,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,275.16. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 9,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $170,399.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 61,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,759. The trade was a 13.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 201,252 shares of company stock worth $3,055,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.