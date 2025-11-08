Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF $XHB

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XHB. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 794.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $105.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.29. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.48 and a fifty-two week high of $126.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

