Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 61,659 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,751,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,659 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 1.49% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $425,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 2.0%

BR opened at $221.83 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.33 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.59 and its 200 day moving average is $241.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.28% and a net margin of 13.11%. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the sale, the president owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total value of $1,465,991.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,020,545.45. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

