Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Scotiabank

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arc Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arc Resources in a research report on Monday, September 15th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arc Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded Arc Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Arc Resources in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Arc Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arc Resources

Arc Resources Stock Down 8.2%

Shares of Arc Resources stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61. Arc Resources has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $889.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Arc Resources had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 18.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arc Resources will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arc Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.