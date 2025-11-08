Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $329,000 in National Vision Holdings, Inc. $EYE

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,908,000. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 53.3% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,875,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,531,000 after buying an additional 1,347,648 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 215.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 861,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after buying an additional 588,022 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,061,000. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,863,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EYE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $27.00 target price on National Vision and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on National Vision from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman L Reade Fahs sold 137,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $3,342,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 544,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,862.35. The trade was a 20.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Vision Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -804.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.53. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business had revenue of $487.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. National Vision has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

