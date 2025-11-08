Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 847,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $167,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,155.1% during the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 80,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after buying an additional 74,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of DHR opened at $209.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

