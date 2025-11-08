Southern Company (The) $SO Shares Acquired by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 354,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,874 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $32,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advantage Trust Co raised its position in Southern by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Southern to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

Southern Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:SO opened at $91.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.50. Southern Company has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.27%.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.