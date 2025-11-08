Magellan Asset Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $25,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,108.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,290.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,375.77. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,646.00 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.83 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,861.25.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

