Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,993,807 Shares of Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 415.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,714,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993,807 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $58,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd raised its position in Lyft by 320.4% during the first quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 945,933 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 720,933 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. Finally, Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 32,188 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,518 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 540,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,167.16. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John David Risher purchased 5,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $100,030.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,797,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,137,850.08. This represents a 0.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 74,427 shares of company stock worth $1,252,686 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYFT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $22.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Lyft Stock Performance

LYFT stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Lyft had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 2.40%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

