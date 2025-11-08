Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 390,289 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 178,338 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Cheniere Energy worth $95,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 473.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director W Benjamin Moreland bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.22 per share, with a total value of $1,041,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,216.32. This trade represents a 102.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $278.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 price target on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.73.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.1%

LNG stock opened at $207.83 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.70 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

