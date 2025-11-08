Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of EMCOR Group worth $80,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 63.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,278,000 after buying an additional 153,948 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,606,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 101,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of EME opened at $649.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $661.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $571.46. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $320.89 and a 12-month high of $778.64.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.80 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.02%.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,130.80. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 price target on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $692.83.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

