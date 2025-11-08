True Wealth Design LLC Sells 1,933 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

True Wealth Design LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mainsail Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $60.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.56.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

