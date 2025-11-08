Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $10.33 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $10,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,200,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $592.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $596.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $574.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

