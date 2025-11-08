Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 6.8% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. New Street Research set a $84.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.22.

NEE stock opened at $83.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average is $73.95. The stock has a market cap of $174.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $87.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.97%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,398,480. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,973. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

