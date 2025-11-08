Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 5,761 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in RTX by 25.4% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 38,471 shares of company stock worth $6,210,875 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $177.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.11. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $181.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

