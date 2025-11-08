Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $241.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $252.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.24. The stock has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

