iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3,805.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,019,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock opened at $100.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day moving average of $99.04. The company has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $101.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

