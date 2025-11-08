Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.9% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $609.74 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $601.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.22.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
