1,642 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Purchased by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.26.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of AMD opened at $233.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

