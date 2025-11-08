Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Position in American Express Company $AXP

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,520 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,359.15. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at $30,614,306.60. This represents a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,292 shares of company stock worth $65,363,878. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $368.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $370.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.73 and its 200-day moving average is $313.93.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.65.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

