Nvwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Nvwm LLC cut its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,561 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 33,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 442.4% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $1,543,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $90.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of -699.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy acquired 13,600 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,424.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 268,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,709,226.33. The trade was a 5.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,726,777.76. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Cowen lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.06.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

