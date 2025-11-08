Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target (up from $273.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.26.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $233.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $267.08. The firm has a market cap of $379.00 billion, a PE ratio of 134.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.35.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,507,558.64. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

