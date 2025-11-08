S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Stake Cut by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $32,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $612.38.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.2%

S&P Global stock opened at $495.89 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 27.93%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

