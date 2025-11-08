Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stake in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98,440 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Rollins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 21,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 5.7% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 85.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 51,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 23,740 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 14.02%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $63.00 target price on Rollins and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.82.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

