Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 156.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $617.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $685.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $682.31. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $397.33 and a 1-year high of $785.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPOT. Argus began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $845.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $729.94.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

