Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 36,573 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,573 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% in the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM opened at $206.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.04 and a 1-year high of $211.95.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Susquehanna set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.14.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

