Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $7.37 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,962 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.05% of Teradyne worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 44.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its stake in Teradyne by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 51,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on TER shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Teradyne from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.06.

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $160,925.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 94,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,411.48. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $353,380. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $182.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.11. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $191.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $769.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Teradyne has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.460 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

