Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $6.88 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,391 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $13,098,864.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 461,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,146,635. This trade represents a 29.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $7,564,412.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 158,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,289,092.42. This trade represents a 42.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,220,797 shares of company stock valued at $78,337,744 in the last 90 days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Get Our Latest Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average of $59.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.