Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 39,555 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,555 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,125,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376,524 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,614,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,247,000 after acquiring an additional 540,216 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,959,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,904 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,223,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,346,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,849,000 after buying an additional 1,725,475 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $69.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $66.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.