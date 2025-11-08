Sony Corporation $SONY Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sony by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its holdings in Sony by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Sony by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 693,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after buying an additional 13,815 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 5.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SONY shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sony from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra Research raised Sony to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Sony Price Performance

SONY opened at $27.69 on Friday. Sony Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77. The company has a market cap of $167.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sony (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Sony had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $189.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.