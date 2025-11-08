Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $980,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 51,524 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 157,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $193.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.95.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.