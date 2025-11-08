Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF $CGSM Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 128.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,173 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 1.32% of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF worth $9,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. VestGen Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGSM opened at $26.33 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.0745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.