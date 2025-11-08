Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 20,797 Shares of Primerica, Inc. $PRI

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,797 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.05% of Primerica worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Primerica by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 21.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter valued at about $2,683,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter worth about $1,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $252.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.22. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.98 and a 1 year high of $307.91.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $0.81. Primerica had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $838.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler set a $292.00 target price on Primerica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $655,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 36,392 shares in the company, valued at $9,541,982.40. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

