PagerDuty $PD Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 91.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,751 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.43% of PagerDuty worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2,235.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $15.48 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.72, a PEG ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). PagerDuty had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.87%.The firm had revenue of $123.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. PagerDuty has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.25 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PagerDuty from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research upgraded PagerDuty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

