Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Insider Yousriya Loza Purchases 119,000 Shares of Stock

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) insider Yousriya Loza bought 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$38,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 88,322,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,263,298.24. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Yousriya Loza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 4th, Yousriya Loza purchased 50,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

On Friday, October 10th, Yousriya Loza acquired 216,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$64,800.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Yousriya Loza acquired 435,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$130,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Yousriya Loza bought 208,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Yousriya Loza bought 237,500 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,250.00.

On Thursday, October 9th, Yousriya Loza purchased 119,500 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$35,850.00.

On Thursday, October 9th, Yousriya Loza purchased 341,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$102,300.00.

Belo Sun Mining Price Performance

Belo Sun Mining stock opened at C$0.33 on Friday. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$155.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.27.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. It operates in Canada where its head office is located and in Brazil where its exploration and development properties are located. The company owns and operates the Volta Grande Gold project.

