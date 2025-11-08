Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Stock Price

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of TSLX opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.84. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $25.17.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 39.56%.The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending



Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

