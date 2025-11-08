FB Financial Corporation (FBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on November 25th

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th.

FB Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. FB Financial has a payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FB Financial to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

FB Financial Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.71 million during the quarter. FB Financial had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 1,152.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

