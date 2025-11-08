5,200 Shares in Polaris Inc. $PII Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 298,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 211,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 352.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after acquiring an additional 703,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Polaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Polaris from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.91.
Polaris Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of NYSE PII opened at $65.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $75.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.09.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Polaris has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.050–0.050 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.050 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Polaris Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently -101.13%.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
