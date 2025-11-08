Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Insider La Mancha Investments S.À R.L. Purchases 50,000 Shares

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) insider La Mancha Investments S.À R.L. acquired 50,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 88,203,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,225,218.24. This represents a 0.06% increase in their position.

La Mancha Investments S.À R.L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, La Mancha Investments S.À R.L. bought 119,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$38,080.00.

BSX stock opened at C$0.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$155.36 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.60. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 13.04.

Belo Sun Mining Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. It operates in Canada where its head office is located and in Brazil where its exploration and development properties are located. The company owns and operates the Volta Grande Gold project.

