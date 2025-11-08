Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF (AGGA) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on November 10th

Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:AGGA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0899 per share on Monday, November 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th.

Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AGGA opened at $25.30 on Friday. Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39.

Get Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

EA Series Trust – Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Empowered Funds, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC and Astor Investment Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests directly and through other funds in U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.